OCSD brings proposed facilities plan to Bethune-Bowman

Orangeburg County School District officials Wednesday evening continued their tour across the district focusing on a proposed $190 million facilities spending plan.

District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster spoke to about 30 individuals at the Bethune-Bowman Middle High School in the second of several community forums scheduled to address what the district is coining the “School Improvements of Pride by 2025” plan.

"No decisions have been made," Foster told those gathered in the school's gymnasium, noting the community forums are intended to give the public an opportunity to provide feedback that will be incorporated into the final school facilities plan. "This is only a proposal."

The proposal includes construction of a new Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, construction of a new elementary school, additions to William J. Clark Middle and Lake Marion High schools, and upgrades to fine arts and athletic facilities.

The district developed the plan, in part, to address declining student enrollment and the cost of repairing aging mechanical systems. Those were highlighted in the district’s demography and facilities studies.

The district currently has a capacity to serve 28,000 students but has only 11,000 or 39% occupancy with projections this number will fall to 8,000 by 2030.

There were no questions or concerns publicly raised by those in attendance at the Wednesday meeting. The majority of those in attendance were district employees and teachers.

On Tuesday night, district officials visited Edisto High School.

To help pay for the proposed plan, the district plans to hold a referendum during the November 2022 general election on the $190 million it hopes to spend. The $190 million was targeted as the amount of debt the district can take on without having to increase property taxes.

The current debt service is about 42 mills, which would bring roughly $14 million annually to the district to help pay off the bond.

Foster also said the district plans to pay off all its current debt by 2026.

The district also plans to seek a $40 million general-obligation bond to help pay for an energy-performance contract that would entail upgrading the school district's HVAC, lighting and water systems. Foster also said the GO bond would not require a tax increase.

Foster stressed that while facilities are being discussed, the improvements are all about the children and students.

"It is about programs and opportunities for students," Foster said, noting that by consolidating schools, students will be able to have access to courses they may currently have to be bused to get.

He said, for example, by bringing a middle school wing to the Lake Marion campus, Spanish students will be able to walk to the high school to take these courses. "Don't get caught up in the bricks and mortar in the buildings and forget the actual programming opportunities for our children."

Other community meetings are scheduled. Each begins at 6:30 p.m.

They include:

Feb. 22 – Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 639 Hesseman Ave. in Holly Hill

Feb. 23 – Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, 601 Bruin Drive in Orangeburg

Feb. 24 – Lake Marion High School, 3656 Tee Vee Road in Santee

March 1 – Vendor/contractor/subcontractor drop-in at the Orangeburg County Library on 1645 Russell Street from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Those who want to provide comments or input on the district's plan are asked to go to tinyurl.com/ocsdschools

