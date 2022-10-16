OCSD begins program making AP courses more accessible to high-schoolers

The Orangeburg County School District is piloting a virtual instruction program that allows underserved high school students to take advanced-placement courses that were not available due to the lack of AP-endorsed teachers at some schools.

The district has begun the National Math & Science Initiative (NMSI) program this semester, enabling qualifying students to take an AP course in English Language and Composition, Dr. Terry Fludd, OCSD director of school improvement and innovation, said during the Tuesday monthly meeting of the OCSD Board of Trustees.

A student from Bethune-Bowman, one from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and one from North Middle/High School are participating in the first cohort of the pilot program.

The program, which is fully funded by NMSI, is currently offered at all the district's high schools with the district expecting to provide additional courses in math, science and English language arts in coming years, Fludd said.

Students who complete the program can receive college credits and monetary incentives, and teachers who successfully teach the course can also receive monetary incentives, according to Fludd.

The program also provides teachers and district leaders fully funded support and professional development, Fludd said.

The program is touted by NMSI as strengthening student transcripts and competitiveness.

In preparation for expanding the program, Fludd said the district's middle school teachers have been trained to lay the foundation for the course to be taken in the high schools.

Fludd said students were identified through coursework and interviews. Parental involvement has also been a part of the process.

Trustee Mary Ulmer requested the board receive a status update on the program at the end of the school year.

Since its formal launch in 2007, NMSI has worked with school systems to identify practices and policies that block students from accessing advanced education. NMSI helps schools increase diversity in advanced courses while maintaining and growing student achievement in those classes, according to the program's website.

More recently, NMSI has expanded its work to collaborate with community groups and local, state and federal officials to help break down racism and implicit bias in education.

In other matters, trustees voted 5-2 to accept changes to the 2022-23 school year calendar.

The changes include designating Oct. 25 as parent/teacher conference day and making Jan. 2 a teacher workday with students returning from the winter break on Jan. 3.

Graduation would be held May 26, 2023 and May 27, 2023.

District officials say the calendar was presented to the satisfaction of the district's calendar committee and others responsible for putting the calendar together.

Trustee Dr. Sylvia Bruce-Stephens recommended teachers come back on Jan. 3 and students Jan. 4 so teachers are given the New Year's holiday.

"That is not fair," Bruce-Stephens said. "They need the holiday. It is only fair."

Dr. William O'Quinn questioned why graduation is a week before the final day of school and was told that it was not uncommon in school districts where seniors who graduate do not have to attend the last four days of school.

O'Quinn and Bruce-Stephens voted against the calendar. Trustee Mary Ulmer abstained, noting the board did not make a motion to address Bruce-Stephens' request.

Also, it was reported the district's general fund budget expenditures exceeded its revenues by about $4.9 million for the month of September.

Assistant Superintendent For Finance Gail Sanders said the district is in line with its cash flow compared to previous years and that the deficit it not unusual because the district has not started receiving revenues from property taxes.

Revenues from taxes typically begin to flow into the district around November, December and January.

The school has been operating using funds from its Tax Anticipation Note previously approved by trustees, Sanders said.

The district regularly uses TAN to help fund district operations until revenues start to come in from property taxes.

Bruce-Stephens said "that looks bad," referring to the monthly loss.

"What I need to know is what line item is out of kilter," Bruce-Stephens said. "Some line item has to be out of kilter."

Sanders said she would look the information up for Bruce-Stephens.

In other business:

The district recognized school principals in light of October being National Principals Month. The principals were recognized with a round of applause.

The district is recognizing a different school principal each day of the month on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

National Principals Month is a collaboration between the American Federation of School Administrators (AFSA), the National Association of Elementary School Principals (NAESP) and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP).

The district named Cope Area Career Center cosmetology teacher Derrell Jenkins the Rookie Teacher of the Month for September.

Jenkins also operates Salon Amore in Orangeburg.

The district named Robert E. Howard Middle School social studies teacher Eriresha Terry-Lewis as the district's Employee of the Month for September.

Dr. Erica Taylor was introduced as the district's new assistant superintendent for communications, business and community partnerships. Taylor assumed the position Oct. 4.

Before joining CCSD, Taylor served at South Carolina State University from 2002-12. She most recently served in the Charleston County School District as the district's chief of staff.

Taylor replaces Merry Glenne Piccolino, who is now serving in the Aiken County School District.

Trustees went into closed session to discuss personnel recommendations, contractual matters and legal matters.

The November school board meeting will be held Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. at district headquarters at 102 Founders Court. The meeting, which is normally scheduled the second Tuesday of the month, will be held on the third Tuesday in November due to Election Day.