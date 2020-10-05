OCSD begins hybrid instruction for some students

Orangeburg County School District began offering a hybrid model of partial in-person instruction and partial at-home learning Monday with students requiring occupational and physical therapy services.

The district will expand in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12, and transition to a hybrid schedule for all students in PreK-5th grade. As they safely transition and monitor student and staff health next week, middle and high school grades will remain full-time virtual.

In the hybrid schedule, students will come to school either Monday/Tuesday (on an AA Schedule) or Wednesday/Thursday (on a BB Schedule). Friday, SEE-Day, will be fully-virtual for all students.

The schedules of AA and BB will be determined by the students’ last names. Students with last names beginning with letters A through J will attend school in person on Mondays and Tuesdays. Students with last names beginning with letters K-Z will attend school in person on Wednesday and Thursday. Schools will work collaboratively with individual families who have students with different last names to meet schedule change requests.

Student numbers will be greatly reduced by this hybrid schedule, which will allow for appropriate social distancing. Parents and guardians will be encouraged to check the temperature of their children before they come to school in-person. All safety protocols will be followed and students and staff members will be required to wear a face mask. Face shields will also be provided and Plexiglas was expedited, received and installed at all locations. In addition, students should plan to bring a water bottle to school for in-person learning as the water fountains are closed at this time.

