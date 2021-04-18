OCSD audit identifies weaknesses; consolidation process blamed for most issues

"We have put out a proposal for a company to come out and do an overall inventory of the entire district," Gist said. "We had trouble finding files that related to the prior districts' inventory of their fixed assets."

"A lot of this dealt with trying to consolidate those three districts and getting that information into the system and getting all the employees onto the software," Gist said. "We feel like we have plenty of measures in place now to have a totally different outcome on our '21 audit."

Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said the issues are being addressed though the fund balance will "take time to rebuild back to state-required levels."

"We have addressed a majority of the other findings," Foster said.

Foster reminded all that the audit is from the 2019 budget and should have been completed much earlier but was put on hold due to COVID.

"I do realize it was a massive task bringing these three districts together and that we did not cross all our T's and dot all our I's as we went through that process," trustee Dr. Debora Brunson said. "As long as we are addressing all of these findings, I think we are on the right track of getting on track."

Trustees unanimously accepted the 2019-20 audit.