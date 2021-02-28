OCSD asks parents to help care for devices

The Orangeburg County School District is asking parents to make sure their children are taking care of the electronic devices provided to them.

"We have gotten a ton of devices that were just abused," Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster said during a board meeting last week

The district has seen costs for the repair and replacement of district-issued electronic devices increase during virtual learning. Cracked screens are a common problem.

For the 2019-2020 school year, about $102,000 was spent on device repairs and replacements. So far this school year, about $30,000 has been spent.

"We are in the process of assessing students for those fees we are having to pay," District Ombudsman Dr. Jesse Washington said. "Basically, we are just placing a charge on the permanent record. We are not actually collecting funds for that at this particular time just yet."

Foster is asking parents to help monitor the situation to ensure their children are taking care of their devices. Each device costs about $500.

“We can't continue to give three and four devices to a student without then holding someone accountable for that,” he said.