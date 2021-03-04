OCSD announces vaccine clinic for teachers and staff

To receive a vaccine at the OCSD Employee Vaccination Clinics, employees must complete the Vaccination Request Survey and submit vaccine registration paperwork to their school principal or supervisor by noon on Tuesday, March 9. The survey and pre-registration paperwork is being sent to all employees via email and appears on the “Resources for Staff” Intranet of our website (accessible by logging in with an employee’s network credentials).

Please note that administration would have liked to have been able to schedule employee vaccine clinic days as soon as teachers and staff were eligible to receive the vaccine (March 8). However, doing so the week of March 8 would have employees’ second Moderna vaccine due during the week of Spring Break, April 5-9.

“We’re certainly grateful to have educators included in Phase 1B of the Vaccine Distribution Plan and hope that Employee Vaccination Clinics (with asynchronous learning days) will make it a little easier for our teachers and staff to become vaccinated,” District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster stated. “We thank Family Health Centers and our nursing team for their partnership in this effort.”

President and CEO of Family Health Center Dr. Leon Brunson said his nurses and staff were happy to help with the clinics.

“Family Health Center is proud to work with the school district as a partner in protecting teachers and other school staff on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

