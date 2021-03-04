OCSD announces vaccine clinic for teachers and staff

Beginning Monday, March 8, teachers and other Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) employees will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as part of Phase 1B in the Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution Plan.
Orangeburg County School District employees are encouraged to get vaccinated as soon as they are able. Vaccines will be available to OCSD employees in community-wide clinics, the pharmacy of the employee’s choice, or by contacting DHEC for an appointment directly. Online appointments through DHEC can be made by using scdhec.gov/vaxlocator or calling DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 for help.
Additionally, district administration has arranged an opportunity for teachers and other staff to be vaccinated quickly and conveniently at teacher and staff-only clinics on centrally-located school campuses throughout our county.
In partnership with the Family Health Center, the district will host employee-only vaccine clinics on Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18, for employee’s first dose. Second dose employee-only clinics will be held 28 days later, as indicated by the vaccine manufacturer (Moderna), on Wednesday, April 14, and Thursday, April 15. OCSD Employee Vaccination Clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Edisto High School, Lake Marion High School and Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.
Student learning will be asynchronous on OCSD Employee Vaccination Clinic Days (March 17 and 18; April 14 and 15), meaning that instruction will not be live. Students will engage in learning through recorded lessons and independent practice. Outside of vaccine appointments, teachers and other staff will report to their classrooms or designated work locations on those dates.
To receive a vaccine at the OCSD Employee Vaccination Clinics, employees must complete the Vaccination Request Survey and submit vaccine registration paperwork to their school principal or supervisor by noon on Tuesday, March 9. The survey and pre-registration paperwork is being sent to all employees via email and appears on the “Resources for Staff” Intranet of our website (accessible by logging in with an employee’s network credentials).
Please note that administration would have liked to have been able to schedule employee vaccine clinic days as soon as teachers and staff were eligible to receive the vaccine (March 8). However, doing so the week of March 8 would have employees’ second Moderna vaccine due during the week of Spring Break, April 5-9.
“We’re certainly grateful to have educators included in Phase 1B of the Vaccine Distribution Plan and hope that Employee Vaccination Clinics (with asynchronous learning days) will make it a little easier for our teachers and staff to become vaccinated,” District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster stated. “We thank Family Health Centers and our nursing team for their partnership in this effort.”
President and CEO of Family Health Center Dr. Leon Brunson said his nurses and staff were happy to help with the clinics.
“Family Health Center is proud to work with the school district as a partner in protecting teachers and other school staff on the frontlines of this pandemic.”