OCL offering activities this week

The OCL again offers “Get Art, Get Smart” class twice on Tuesdays. The times are 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m..

Come learn all about artists and their media, and then create your own masterpiece to take home. All art materials will be provided. This class is for children ages 4 and up. Any children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. This week’s class features the art of Wassily Kandinsky.

For questions, call Jennifer Chatto-McCoskey at 533-5868 or email at jchatto-mccoskey@orangeburgcounty.org.

On Wednesday, March 2, at 10:30 a.m., come to the OCL for an early literacy storytime, including music and other fun activities, for children ages 0 -2. Program will be held in the Youth Services Story Time Room. On Thursday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. to the OCL for an early literacy story time, including music and other fun activities, for children ages 2-5. Program will be held in the Youth Services Story Time Room.

On Friday, March 4, 2022, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., join us at the OCL for “Subarashii!, our teen anime and manga program. Come experience Japanese culture, art forms, and history with your friends. Art supplies will be provided, and refreshments will be served. Our Subarashii! Club is open to all sixth through 12th grade students. Program will be held in the Multi-Purpose Room. Orangeburg County currently mandates masks in all county buildings.

On Saturday, March 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. come to the OCL with your family, and celebrate spring with perler beads. All materials will be provided. Program will be held in the Art Room. All children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

For questions, call Laura Champy at 803-533-5858.

Orangeburg County currently mandates masks for adults in county buildings.

Orangeburg County Library is committed to free and open access to all of its services and activities. Please notify staff of any needed assistance or accommodations at 531-4636.

