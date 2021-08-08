 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OCFAC to host cake decorating class
0 comments

OCFAC to host cake decorating class

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OCFAC (copy)

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is located at 649 Riverside Drive in Orangeburg.

 BILL CARTER, SPECIAL TO THE T&D

Participants in the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center’s cake decorating class will learn a wide variety of skills that will enable them to create beautiful (and delicious) works of art.

The four-week course will primarily focus on decorating with buttercream and fondant with the schedule as follows for both class options:

• Week one: buttercream animals

• Week two: buttercream roses

• Week three: fondant and buttercream pumpkins

• Week four: fondant and buttercream snowmen

OCFAC to host in-person summer camps

Class time 1: Wednesdays, October 6, 13, 20, 27 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (ages 13 and up)

ARTISTIC EXPRESSION: Free art class put on for teachers at the OCFAC

Class time 2: Saturdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (all ages welcome)

Participants are asked to bring their own cakes each week as well as an apron and spray bottle with water

• 8” for those 13 and up

• 6” for those under 13

The price is $75 for OCFAC members and $80 for non-members (covers all four class dates).

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is located at 649 Riverside Drive in Orangeburg.

TheTandD.com: Full access for 3 months for just $1

For more information or to register, contact Heather Rast at 803-536-4074.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News