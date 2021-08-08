OCFAC to host cake decorating class

Participants in the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center’s cake decorating class will learn a wide variety of skills that will enable them to create beautiful (and delicious) works of art.
The four-week course will primarily focus on decorating with buttercream and fondant with the schedule as follows for both class options:
• Week one: buttercream animals
• Week two: buttercream roses
• Week three: fondant and buttercream pumpkins
• Week four: fondant and buttercream snowmen
Class time 1: Wednesdays, October 6, 13, 20, 27 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (ages 13 and up)
Class time 2: Saturdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (all ages welcome)
Participants are asked to bring their own cakes each week as well as an apron and spray bottle with water
• 8” for those 13 and up
• 6” for those under 13
The price is $75 for OCFAC members and $80 for non-members (covers all four class dates).
The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is located at 649 Riverside Drive in Orangeburg.
For more information or to register, contact Heather Rast at 803-536-4074.