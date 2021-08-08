OCFAC to host cake decorating class

Participants in the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center’s cake decorating class will learn a wide variety of skills that will enable them to create beautiful (and delicious) works of art.

The four-week course will primarily focus on decorating with buttercream and fondant with the schedule as follows for both class options:

• Week one: buttercream animals

• Week two: buttercream roses

• Week three: fondant and buttercream pumpkins

• Week four: fondant and buttercream snowmen

Class time 1: Wednesdays, October 6, 13, 20, 27 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. (ages 13 and up)

Class time 2: Saturdays, October 2, 9, 16, 23 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (all ages welcome)

Participants are asked to bring their own cakes each week as well as an apron and spray bottle with water

• 8” for those 13 and up

• 6” for those under 13

The price is $75 for OCFAC members and $80 for non-members (covers all four class dates).