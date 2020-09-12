OCFAC offering online art classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is offering online arts classes for students from first through sixth grade beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.

“We’re offering morning and afternoon classes,” said Janice Baskin, the arts center’s director of events and planning. “For the morning classes, we’re reaching out to students who are missing out on face-to-face art classes, who may be learning at home or in pods because of COVID-19.”

Baskin said the classes she will be teaching include lessons in abstract design, using lines and patterns with markers, crayons and pastels. Students will also learn how to use air-dry clay to make sculptures and textures. Another lesson will center on salt art watercolors, which consist of using glue, salt and watercolors to create images.

“These art projects were real favorites with students I’ve taught in the past. I think it’s going to just as much fun teaching how to use your imagination online.”

Joining Baskin will be Tiffany Housey and Jireh Funnie, who is an arts education major at Claflin University. She has taught art classes during the summer in her hometown of Georgetown.