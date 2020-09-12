OCFAC offering online art classes

The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center is offering online arts classes for students from first through sixth grade beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16.
“We’re offering morning and afternoon classes,” said Janice Baskin, the arts center’s director of events and planning. “For the morning classes, we’re reaching out to students who are missing out on face-to-face art classes, who may be learning at home or in pods because of COVID-19.”
Baskin said the classes she will be teaching include lessons in abstract design, using lines and patterns with markers, crayons and pastels. Students will also learn how to use air-dry clay to make sculptures and textures. Another lesson will center on salt art watercolors, which consist of using glue, salt and watercolors to create images.
“These art projects were real favorites with students I’ve taught in the past. I think it’s going to just as much fun teaching how to use your imagination online.”
Joining Baskin will be Tiffany Housey and Jireh Funnie, who is an arts education major at Claflin University. She has taught art classes during the summer in her hometown of Georgetown.
“I’m mostly excited about teaching online for the first time, and also, I will be meeting new personalities,” Funnie says. “I hope my new students will learn to appreciate art more. In sixth grade, I didn’t pay much attention to art. But I love art now.”
Funnie says expression through art is a way for students to get “more in touch with their emotions and putting that into their art.”
Tiffany Housey, an arts educator certified by the South Carolina Arts Commission, will offer afternoon online classes for fourth through sixth grade.
Housey, who has 11 years of experience in the arts and has been an arts educator for the past five, says she has been teaching students who are used to online learning.
“I was a little nervous at first, and then I became very inventive with my online teaching methods,” she said.
For instance, Housey says she’ll dress up as a safari guide and play a video of an expedition with elephants, lions and giraffes.
“I like to connect the children to what they are drawing. In another lesson they wear swimsuits and we pretend we are snorkeling as we watch an underwater video before drawing sea creatures.”]
Housey said she’s learned that interacting is important and engaging.
“I give shout-outs and high fives, and if my students enjoy what I’m teaching, they give high fives back. ‘We’re giving you virtual high fives, Ms. Housey,’ they say.”
Like Funnie, Housey is excited about teaching online to students in Orangeburg County.
“For young people, art is a universal language,” she said.
The cost to join is $10. Supplies and materials will be provided by the arts center. For more information about dates and times, contact Janice Baskin at jbaskin@orangeburgarts.org or telephone the Arts Center at 803-536-4074.
