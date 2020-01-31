Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson learned the advantages of looking on the bright side of every situation early in life. He tends to refer back to that lesson as he works to promote the county he loves.
Robinson works to identify the positives of a county stretching more than 1,100 square miles by highlighting, among other things, its natural beauty, geographical location and sense of community that makes its more than 80,000 citizens feel welcome and whole.
He believes in being proud of where you come from and working to make it the best place it can be. It is his ability to be hopeful and confident about the county's future that led the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative to honor him for his optimism.
It was a honor which took him by surprise.
"I was shocked. I was very pleased. That was quite an honor," Robinson said.
He said optimism means finding the best in everything.
"It just means to highlight and accentuate the positive, to look at what we have that's beneficial. So many times we focus on negativity. A lot of people are kind of driven by negative news. So what I try to do is find the most advantageous thing. There's always a silver lining," Robinson said.
The development director said Orangeburg County has tremendous potential.
"I think Orangeburg County is just on the cusp of some great things. With our location, our people and the commitment from our leadership and our utilities, we have some great things ahead of us. Do we have some issues that we wish were a little better? Absolutely, but every community does," said Robinson, who is largely not phased by people who may make disparaging comments about the county.
"Everyone loves to point out other communities that may have something that we don't, but I immediately go back and say there's a lot of things that we have that they don't have. You just have to be proud of where you are and proud of where you're from," Robinson said.
He tries to remain optimistic both personally and professionally, as well as grateful.
"It transcends in every aspect of my life. I try to stay as optimistic as I can both personally and professionally because they blend. When you're in sales and you're in economic development, your role is very personal. When you get to know these prospects, you get personal relationships, you build friendships, you build allies and a network," Robinson said.
He added, "So I take it into my personal life. It comes from my family. My family's very optimistic and has always been a family that has supported with love and humor. You kind of find the most positive things even in a bad situation and make the most of it.
"Life is so short and it's so special for us. We're so fortunate compared to the rest of the world. A lot of times people just lose sight of that. Take a minute or two every day just to be grateful," he said.
Being grateful leads to being positive, Robinson said.
"I think if people would a little bit more grateful every day, I think they'd recognize some of the things that we have that are positive. We've got a lot of new construction going on around us. We've got a lot of new companies that are coming in. We've got a lot of new people that are coming into the area.
"We need to help to showcase the positive things about our lake, about our river, about our downtown and do anything that we can do to kind of enhance the value of what Orangeburg County offers," he said, particularly since particular investors are watching.
"Every little detail adds up. They're making decisions just like we all do when we came here, or if we located here. A lot of people can live anywhere, they can do anything somewhere else. So I think that also goes back into a lot of the other Community of Character traits. If you're an optimistic person, and you're looking at the better things the day offers," Robinson said.
He said his optimism comes from his late mother, Peg.
"I completely attribute it to my mother. My mother was a very optimistic person. She was a small business owner and had a furniture store. She could lighten up a room, and she always told me and shared with me that the value that a person brings to any situation is always enhanced with a smile," Robinson said.
He said his mother encouraged him to "get up, dress up, show up and do the best you can."
"Be diligent. Recognize what you can do to improve any situation. Education is the foundation of anything that is important. Never stop learning, and then always recognize that you as an individual have the ability to really make a difference," Robinson said.
A native of Kingstree, Robinson grew up in Hilton Head.
"Then I went to school in Columbia and in Washington, D.C.. I've been doing economic development now for 25-plus years," he said.
Robinson praised the OCCOC for its efforts to spread good character in the community.
"I fundamentally think that the Community of Character is what truly sets us apart with a lot of prospects that are looking at our area. We showcase it in our office ... We're constantly trying to improve. We're not perfect, we're going to make mistakes ... but if we know we're doing it in heartfelt ways and not being spiteful or mean, but are literally trying to learn and be better, then we're going to be better as a community," he said.
