OCAB to hold board meeting

The OCAB Community Action Agency Inc. will hold its board meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29.
The meeting will be held via telephone conference. Call 518-992-1081, code 963532#, to attend.
The public is invited to attend.
