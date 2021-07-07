OCAB snags more than $300,000 USDA loan for its building at 908 Willington Drive

A local community action agency which has continued its service mission since 1966 recently snagged a more than $300,000 loan from the United States Department of Agriculture for its community building located at 908 Willington Road in Orangeburg.

The USDA announced it's investment of $185 million to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states, including South Carolina, on June 23. The USDA is investing in 233 projects through its Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.

Marty Bright-Rivera, acting state director for the S.C. USDA Rural Development Agency, said the funding "will benefit nearly 14,000 rural residents near Orangeburg, Calhoun, Allendale and Bamberg counties, who will now have access to a new facility to gather and also attend outdoor activities."

The Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg Community Action Agency Inc., a private non-profit entity that began as the Orangeburg Area Committee for Economic Progress in August 1966, is receiving a $337,500 loan for what was constructed as a state-of-the-art technology center on its Willington Road property in 2007.

OCAB Executive Director Calvin Wright said the funds would be used to refinance a loan the agency had used for the purchase of the building.

