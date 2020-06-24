OCAB offers help with utility bills during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Program has been provided under the recent CARES Act economic stimulus package passed by Congress.

Because of continuing and anticipated demand, OCAB Community Action Agency Inc. is now currently taking applications online, over the phone and at satellite locations.

According to OCAB, families are facing many challenges to cope with the COVID-19 virus. Some people have lost their jobs or have had their hours of employment reduced. These circumstances could lead to difficulty in paying utility bills. Families can apply for the energy assistance program as follows:

Online application found at https://ocabcaa.org/menus/apply-for-energy-assistance.html.

Web portal (online application) -- https://littlitesc.azurewebsites.net/

Apple users -- https://apps.apple.com/us/app/litt-lite/id1512777620?ls=1

Android users -- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eisdata.LittLite

By picking up a paper application at one of the following locations:

Orangeburg -- Central Office at 1822 Joe S Jeffords Hwy Orangeburg -- 803-536-1027 – Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bowman Town Hall -- 131 Poplar St. at Bowman -- Shardasia Gadson at 803-387-0235 – Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.