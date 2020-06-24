OCAB offers help with utility bills during COVID-19

Funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Program has been provided under the recent CARES Act economic stimulus package passed by Congress.
Because of continuing and anticipated demand, OCAB Community Action Agency Inc. is now currently taking applications online, over the phone and at satellite locations.
According to OCAB, families are facing many challenges to cope with the COVID-19 virus. Some people have lost their jobs or have had their hours of employment reduced. These circumstances could lead to difficulty in paying utility bills. Families can apply for the energy assistance program as follows:
- Online application found at https://ocabcaa.org/menus/apply-for-energy-assistance.html.
- Web portal (online application) -- https://littlitesc.azurewebsites.net/
- Apple users -- https://apps.apple.com/us/app/litt-lite/id1512777620?ls=1
- Android users -- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.eisdata.LittLite
- By picking up a paper application at one of the following locations:
Orangeburg -- Central Office at 1822 Joe S Jeffords Hwy Orangeburg -- 803-536-1027 – Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bowman Town Hall -- 131 Poplar St. at Bowman -- Shardasia Gadson at 803-387-0235 – Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Calhoun -- DSS Building at 2381 Old Belleville Road, St Matthews -- Pat Murphy at 803-336-5153 -- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Allendale -- Allendale Town Hall at 1296 Main St. South, Allendale -- ShanNain Washington at 803-387-0094 -- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bamberg -- Bamberg City Hall at 2340 Main Highway, Bamberg -- Shamarian Bias at 803-450-0067 -- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Denmark Town Hall at 4768 Carolina Highway, Denmark -- Shamarian Bias 803-450-0067 -- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Drop boxes will be supplied at all locations.
This program can help pay a portion of an eligible household's utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Those households who have not already applied or who are facing disconnection are encouraged to do so at this time.
If there are any questions, call OCAB at 803-536-1027.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.