OCAB offers help with utility bills during COVID-19
0 comments
alert

OCAB offers help with utility bills during COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
OCAB at 50

OCAB Executive Director Calvin Wright.

 LARRY HARDY/T&D

Funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Program has been provided under the recent CARES Act economic stimulus package passed by Congress.

Because of continuing and anticipated demand, OCAB Community Action Agency Inc. is now currently taking applications online, over the phone and at satellite locations.

According to OCAB, families are facing many challenges to cope with the COVID-19 virus. Some people have lost their jobs or have had their hours of employment reduced. These circumstances could lead to difficulty in paying utility bills. Families can apply for the energy assistance program as follows:

OCAB staff honored at state conference

Orangeburg -- Central Office at 1822 Joe S Jeffords Hwy Orangeburg -- 803-536-1027 – Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bowman Town Hall -- 131 Poplar St. at Bowman -- Shardasia Gadson at 803-387-0235 – Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Calhoun -- DSS Building at 2381 Old Belleville Road, St Matthews -- Pat Murphy at 803-336-5153 -- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Allendale -- Allendale Town Hall at 1296 Main St. South, Allendale -- ShanNain Washington at 803-387-0094 -- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bamberg -- Bamberg City Hall at 2340 Main Highway, Bamberg -- Shamarian Bias at 803-450-0067 -- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Denmark Town Hall at 4768 Carolina Highway, Denmark -- Shamarian Bias 803-450-0067 -- Monday - Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HOPE Together feeding the hungry; food initiative focus is western Orangeburg County

Drop boxes will be supplied at all locations.

This program can help pay a portion of an eligible household's utility bill. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Those households who have not already applied or who are facing disconnection are encouraged to do so at this time.

If there are any questions, call OCAB at 803-536-1027.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: OCtech's drive-thru graduation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News