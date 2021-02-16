OCAB Head Start encourages parents to enroll children

The Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg (OCAB) Community Action Agency Head Start/Early Head Start Program encourages parents at all income levels with children ranging from ages zero to 4 years old to apply now to enroll their young children for the 2021 school year.

Head Start serves 3- and 4-year-olds, including those with disabilities, at Head Start Centers in Orangeburg, Bowman, Neeses, Santee, Eutawville/Vance, Elloree, Holly Hill, St. Matthews, Denmark, Bamberg and Allendale. Early Head Start in Denmark serves zero to 3-year-olds and expectant mothers in Bamberg County only. Children receive free health care, education, social development, meals and an array of high quality services to help prepare them for school entry.

Members of the community are asked to help agency staff identify children not served in an early education program and make them aware of the advantage of giving them a “head start” towards school readiness. Churches and community organizations hosting virtual meetings and events are encouraged to share this information and help ensure that all eligible children are enrolled.