 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OCAB Head Start encourages parents to enroll children
0 comments
editor's pick

OCAB Head Start encourages parents to enroll children

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Head Start logo

The Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg (OCAB) Community Action Agency Head Start/Early Head Start Program encourages parents at all income levels with children ranging from ages zero to 4 years old to apply now to enroll their young children for the 2021 school year.

Head Start serves 3- and 4-year-olds, including those with disabilities, at Head Start Centers in Orangeburg, Bowman, Neeses, Santee, Eutawville/Vance, Elloree, Holly Hill, St. Matthews, Denmark, Bamberg and Allendale. Early Head Start in Denmark serves zero to 3-year-olds and expectant mothers in Bamberg County only. Children receive free health care, education, social development, meals and an array of high quality services to help prepare them for school entry.

Members of the community are asked to help agency staff identify children not served in an early education program and make them aware of the advantage of giving them a “head start” towards school readiness. Churches and community organizations hosting virtual meetings and events are encouraged to share this information and help ensure that all eligible children are enrolled.

OCAB offers help with utility bills during COVID-19

Parents should apply online at the OCAB Head Start website at www.ocabcaa.org or call Head Start centers to complete an application via telephone. In Allendale, call 803-584-4026; Bamberg, call 803-245-5521; Denmark, call 803-793-4689; Neeses, call 803-536-1027, 803-247-4455; St Matthews, call 803-874-3588; Orangeburg, call 803-585-7787, 803-585-7788, 803-585-7789; Denmark Early Head Start, call 803-793-3010; for all other centers, call Sharon D. Daniels at the Central office at 803-536-1027. Help is available for Spanish speakers as well.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to local news and more
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How will your stimulus check impact your taxes?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News