OC Public Works: Cutting costs will not be without pain

The Orangeburg County Public Works Department is asking county council to seek ways to reduce maintenance and other department costs in light of the increasing cost of diesel fuel and supplies.

"We are spending for things that we might could either get some revenue for or come up with different ways to do it," Orangeburg County Public Works Director Henry Summers told members of the Orangeburg County Public Works Committee Monday. "We are not receiving any kind revenue for that is what we are looking at."

"We are trying to stay afloat," Summers said. "We have to so something to cut the cost."

Summers as well as department of public works supervisors and crew leaders cited a number of increasing cost concerns and cited potential solutions to cut costs such as:

The discontinuance or cutting back of maintenance on dirt, farm roads without houses or those with low travel counts.

"A motor grader is burning over 100 gallons of fuel a day to scrape these roads," Summers said. "We understand the citizens own the property. They are taxpayers too, but no one lives there."

"Whatever decision that we do make we know it is going to make someone not happy," Summers said. "Everyone is a taxpayer so this is going to be a tough decision."

Orangeburg County Public Works Committee Chairman Johnny Ravenell said the county has previously discussed evaluating roads with little to no travel regarding taking them out of the system. But there has been no follow through.

To begin charging a fee for driveway pavings. In the Vance area, there were 35 driveways worked in the past year. The county is responsible for paving driveways to the right-of-way of individual properties.

Summers said he has checked with five other counties and found that Berkeley and Dorchester counties charge property owners for driveways.

To cut back on the frequency of grass mowings and to possibly begin a spraying program that would help to reduce the speed of grass growth.

Summers said the wear and tear on leased equipment and the cost of replacing mower blades is rising.

He said he has checked with individuals in Alabama, Florida, Pennsylvania and Tennessee that have been spraying for years.

"They assured me that would cut the cost," Summers said, noting he has personally seen the benefits of spraying. He said an old ambulance chassis would be retrofitted with a spray pump and tank. He said the spray would not be an environmental or human hazard as it would not be done during a time of rain as it has a quick dry time.

To begin charging a fee to property owners for the burying of large dead animals (horses, cows, hogs) on private property.

"I can remember an instance we must have went five or six times and I blew the whistle something must be wrong that we have to go to these people's house six times so often to bury something," Summers said.

Summers said the department receives calls across the county for burying large animals.

Neeses Public Works supervisor Jimmy Miller said he had to go to one particular farm about seven times last year to bury horses.

He said each call requires the use of a tractor, backhoe, trailer and at least two individuals to bury the animals.

According to Summers, the county has always buried large animals without cost in accordance with an existing public works ordinance.

"What we are looking at now is not what we were looking at when they made those rules 35 to 40 years ago," Summers said.

"We have to revisit those," committee member Councilwoman Janie Cooper-Smith said. "Those are archaic. We need to update that."

"Working with budgets is a tough job and that falls on my back," Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said. "It is tough because everything costs and everything costs a lot."

Young said he is hoping additional residential growth will mean a greater tax base, which will take pressure off taxpayers.

"There are a lot of needs in the county," he said. "We do our best to balance all the needs. There is never enough to go around. We understand your needs and we try to fill your holes and gaps where we can find it."

"We do the best we can to shake the tree to get everyone as much as they need," Young said. "It is not easy because we can't overtax the citizens."

All council members agreed the matters need to be looked into and addressed in the future.