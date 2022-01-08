 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OC economic development team hires project manager

Orangeburg County's economic development group has a new project manager.

Orangeburg County Development Commission has hired Ciara Williams to its staffing team. Williams joined the staff Jan. 3. 

"I have a heart for Orangeburg and a passion for serving this community for the betterment and welfare of the citizens of the county," Williams said.

Williams will focus on workforce development, capital investment and job creation.

Already, Williams has met with the Orangeburg County Legislative Delegation, Orangeburg County School District leaders, Holly Hill Mayor Billy Chavis and Bowman Mayor Patsy Rhett.

T&D Industry Appreciation 2021: Busy year despite the pandemic

“The fact that she has a manufacturing background and understanding will play a very important role as our project manager," OCDC Executive Director Gregg Robinson said. "In addition, she will recruit prospective businesses and assist local businesses in retention and expansion issues, while supporting the One Orangeburg County Initiative."

A native of Newport News, Virginia, Williams graduated cum laude from South Carolina State University in 2016 with a bachelor of arts in communications.

Williams has worked in leading major product launches and marketing campaigns across food service and global power tools manufacturing companies with Genpak and Apex Tool Group.

Williams’ role will further a multidimensional economic development strategy that supports the OCDC mission to improve the quality of life of Orangeburg County for all citizens through the growth of jobs and capital investment, Robinson said.

OCDC Project Manager Ciara Williams

Williams
