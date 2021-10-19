 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Zy'on Sa'eed Randolph -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Zy'on Sa'eed Randolph -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Randolph

ORANGEBURG -- Master Zy'on Sa'eed Randolph, 2, of 383 Jamison Ave., died suddenly Oct. 11, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens "Baby Land."

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday,Oct. 19, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloverfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News