Zy'on Sa'eed Randolph -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Master Zy'on Sa'eed Randolph, 2, of 383 Jamison Ave., died suddenly Oct. 11, 2021.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens "Baby Land."

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday,Oct. 19, 2021.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

