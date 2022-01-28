Zura F. Sanders -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Zura F. Sanders, 82, of 26 Edwards Ave., died Jan. 24, 2022.
The funeral will be held at noon Jan. 30, at Owens Chapel, with Brother Guy Sanders officiating.
Burial will be in Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery.
Zura Frances Sanders was born June 19, 1939, in Branchville. She passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 82. She was the third and last surviving child of Missori King Williams. She was the mother of three, son Guy Jr., daughter, Kenya, and daughter, Saluba, who preceded her in death as did her husband, Guy Edward Sanders. A former employee of New York City, she worked for the Health and Hospitals Corporation, the Police Department and the New York City Department of Probation before retiring to her childhood home. A caring mother and Jehovah Witness for more than five decades, she continued to maintain her faith through adversity. She is survived by her son, Guy Jr.; daughter, Kenya; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Owens Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at noon Sunday, Jan. 30, for family and friends. A virtual Zoom service will be conducted by the Jehovah Congregation at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Please be advised that all who attend must adhere to CDC COVID regulations.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Owens Funeral Home of Branchville, 1707 Reeves Branch Road (803-274-8865).