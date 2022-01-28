Zura F. Sanders -- Branchville

Zura Frances Sanders was born June 19, 1939, in Branchville. She passed away on Jan. 24, 2022, at the age of 82. She was the third and last surviving child of Missori King Williams. She was the mother of three, son Guy Jr., daughter, Kenya, and daughter, Saluba, who preceded her in death as did her husband, Guy Edward Sanders. A former employee of New York City, she worked for the Health and Hospitals Corporation, the Police Department and the New York City Department of Probation before retiring to her childhood home. A caring mother and Jehovah Witness for more than five decades, she continued to maintain her faith through adversity. She is survived by her son, Guy Jr.; daughter, Kenya; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.