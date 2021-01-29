Zoe Crawford -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Funeral services for Zoe Elsie Snyder Crawford, 79, of Bamberg, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in the Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Williston, with Delmar Diem officiating.

Burial will be in the Barnwell County Memorial Cemetery by the airport.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday.

Zoe passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.

Born in Sylacauga, Alabama, she was a daughter of the late John Clinton Snyder and Jamie Dow Persons Coker Snyder and was the widow of Ellis Pinckney “Pink” Crawford.

Survivors include her daughters, Lynn Carrigg (James) Bessinger of Bamberg, Xan C. (Neil) Moseley of Allendale, Rewa C. Stack (Dan Brazell) of Cope; her son, Mark Jones of Windsor; her adopted son, Donald (Nancy) Price of Bamberg; her four-legged baby, Tippy; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons-in-law, Von Carrigg and Andy Stack; a daughter-in-law, Cathy Boatwright Jones; and her sisters, Faith S. Kirkland and Tama S. Croft.

Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.