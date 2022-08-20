Zerlean Salley Jennings -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Zerlean Salley Jennings, 92, of 299 Southwest Circle, died Aug. 17, 2022, at her residence.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21, in the Glover's Funeral Home chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will be in Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cordova.

Viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 20.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

The family will receive limited guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com