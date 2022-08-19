Zerlean Jennings -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Zerlean Jennings, 92, of 299 Southwest Circle, died Aug. 17, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.
The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
CORDOVA -- Zerlean Jennings, 92, of 299 Southwest Circle, died Aug. 17, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.
The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.