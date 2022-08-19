 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zerlean Jennings -- Cordova

CORDOVA -- Zerlean Jennings, 92, of 299 Southwest Circle, died Aug. 17, 2022, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving limited guests due to COVID-19.

