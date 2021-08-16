Zena Marie Newsome Edwards -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Zena Marie Newsome Edwards, born Oct. 6, 1930, passed away peacefully Saturday Aug. 14, 2021, she was 90 years old. She was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Jimmy Alfonso Newsome and Lillie Bell Dukes Newsome Judy.
Zena was a proud veteran; she joined the USAF in 1951 and served until 1954. She also played basketball for the Air Force during her stay. She worked for Westinghouse in Columbia for 21 years as a Pellet operator until she retired. She received several awards for her outstanding work there. After she retired she continued to help out family and others as well, always giving of herself. She was the widow of the late Thomas Oliver Edwards and she will be truly missed.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Ott Cemetery in Branchville with the Rev. Wayne Manning officiating, and military rites.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Ott Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.
She leaves behind two sons, Samuel Thomas Edwards (Sue) and David Wayne Edwards; one sister, Annie Colleen Jolly; four brothers, Jacob Alfonso Newsome, Allen Thomas Newsome, Willie Perry Newsome, and Ronald Larry Newsome; five grandchildren, Jeannie Marie Edwards, William Richard Edwards Jr., Angela Christine Daniel (Kyle), Brittianni Alexander Cox (Zach), and John Mark Hitopoulos (Chandler), 15 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, William Richard Edwards; two sisters, Melba Janet Capp and Barbara Estelle Odom.
In lieu of flowers, consider giving to the SPCA. She loved her cats, and they will miss her.
Online condolences can be made at www.ottfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.