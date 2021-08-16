Zena Marie Newsome Edwards -- Branchville

Zena was a proud veteran; she joined the USAF in 1951 and served until 1954. She also played basketball for the Air Force during her stay. She worked for Westinghouse in Columbia for 21 years as a Pellet operator until she retired. She received several awards for her outstanding work there. After she retired she continued to help out family and others as well, always giving of herself. She was the widow of the late Thomas Oliver Edwards and she will be truly missed.