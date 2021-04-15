Zella Bussell Dorman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- The graveside service for Zella Bussell Dorman, 94, of 2265 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday April 16, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Karey L. Poinsette, pastor, officiating.

Mrs. Dorman passed peacefully at home Saturday, April 10.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Public viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.

The family will not be receiving guests at the residence due to COVID-19 precautions. Friends may call Al Jenkins Funeral Home (803-534-2522).

