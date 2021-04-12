Zella Bussell Dorman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Zella Bussell Dorman, 94, of 2265 Old Cameron Road, passed peacefully at home on April 10, 2021.
Arrangements will be announced later by Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.
The family will not be receiving guests at the residence due to COVID-19 precautions.
Friends may call at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be submitted to family at www.aljenkinsfuneralhome.com
