CHARLOTTE – Funral services for Mr. Zebulon Johnson-McNeal, 15, of 7510 Mary Jo Helms Drive, Charlotte, N.C., 28215, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Frank James, pastor, officiating.

Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The casket will be placed in church at noon.

Mr. Johnson-McNeal died Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Atrium Health University City.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Glover's Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.

