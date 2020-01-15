CHARLOTTE – Funral services for Mr. Zebulon Johnson-McNeal, 15, of 7510 Mary Jo Helms Drive, Charlotte, N.C., 28215, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Stephens United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Frank James, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The casket will be placed in church at noon.
Mr. Johnson-McNeal died Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Atrium Health University City.
Viewing will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Glover's Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com.
