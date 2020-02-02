Zayne Williams

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Zayne Rick Williams, infant, will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Springfield, with the Rev. Adam Hensley and Barry Gambrell officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the church on Monday.
Donations may be sent in Zayne's memory to Prisma Health, NICU, 7 Richland Medical Park Drive, Columbia, SC 29203. Zayne passed away on Friday, Jan. 31.
Born Jan. 13, 2020, in Orangeburg County, he was the son of Megan Kay Williams.
He is survived by his aunts, Rivearia (Dillon McCollum) Williams, Charlie Williams, Abby Williams and Payton Williams; his great-grandmother, Carolyn Williams; and all of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church family.
Folk Funeral Home Inc. and Crematory, Williston, is assisting the family with arrangements.
