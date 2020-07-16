Zane Heyward DeWitt -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Zane Heyward DeWitt, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.

Mr. Zane was born on Nov. 17, 1934, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Daniel H. DeWitt and the late Livette McMillan DeWitt. He was the former co-owner of Orangeburg Drag Strip and Orangeburg Container. He enjoyed drag racing, especially with his blue Camaro Pro-mod, “Blue For You.” He loved his family and he had a heart of gold. He was predeceased by his wife, Hazel Summers DeWitt; son, Wayne Heyward DeWitt; brother, Thomas Daniel DeWitt; and a nephew, Charles Kevin DeWitt.

Survivors include his children, Deborah D. Llaro (Xayri) of Charleston, Brenda G. DeWitt of Orangeburg; grandson, Brian Heyward Lorick Corbett (Miranda) of Orangeburg; granddaughter, Lisa Corbett Nettles (Alan); brothers, Jimmy DeWitt (Donna) of Bolentown, Charles DeWitt (Shel) of Alabama; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call Mr. Zane's residence.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

