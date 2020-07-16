Zane Heyward DeWitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Zane Heyward DeWitt, 85, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at Thompson Funeral Home Inc. in Orangeburg. The Rev. Larry Williams will be officiating.
Mr. Zane was born on Nov. 17, 1934, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Daniel H. DeWitt and the late Livette McMillan DeWitt. He was the former co-owner of Orangeburg Drag Strip and Orangeburg Container. He enjoyed drag racing, especially with his blue Camaro Pro-mod, “Blue For You.” He loved his family and he had a heart of gold. He was predeceased by his wife, Hazel Summers DeWitt; son, Wayne Heyward DeWitt; brother, Thomas Daniel DeWitt; and a nephew, Charles Kevin DeWitt.
Survivors include his children, Deborah D. Llaro (Xayri) of Charleston, Brenda G. DeWitt of Orangeburg; grandson, Brian Heyward Lorick Corbett (Miranda) of Orangeburg; granddaughter, Lisa Corbett Nettles (Alan); brothers, Jimmy DeWitt (Donna) of Bolentown, Charles DeWitt (Shel) of Alabama; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Mr. Zane's residence.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.