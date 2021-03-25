Zane Bryant -- North

Zane is survived by his father, David Bryant; his son, Erik Bryant; his two brothers, Jason Bryant and Alan Bryant; and his sister, Diane Bryant Brown. He was predeceased by his mother, Eva Lou Bryant; his sister, Karen Bryant; and his brother, James Bryant.

Zane was a loving father to his only son, Erik Bryant, and enjoyed playing tennis earlier in his life and was an outstanding competitive player in his youth. He was a compassionate man always willing to help others and care for others' needs. Most recently, he was helping to take care of his father, David Bryant, at his home in North. He will be deeply missed by his family, his friends, and all who knew him.