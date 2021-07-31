Zachery C. Tyler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Graveside services for Mr. Zachery C. Tyler, 47, of 74 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews, will be held at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at St. Paul AME Church, 1787 Old Number Six Highway, Cameron, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. James Zeigler Jr. is officiating.

Mr. Tyler passed away Sunday, July 25.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Friends may call at the residence, 74 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.