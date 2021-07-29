 Skip to main content
Zachery C. Tyler -- St. Matthews
Zachery C. Tyler -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Mr. Zachery C. Tyler, 47, 74 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews, , passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence, 74 Deer Meadow Lane, St. Matthews, or Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

