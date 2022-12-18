Yvonne Jumper Brady -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Yvonne Jumper Brady, born in Gaston, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the age of 88.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ron Barker officiating.

Yvonne was born to the late Sidney P. Jumper and Gladys J. Ruple. She grew up working in her mother's grocery store in Swansea with her brother, Sidney Jumper, starting when she was only 5 years old. She was a graduate of Swansea High School.

Yvonne met her husband of nearly 70 years, Jack R. Brady of St. Matthews, on a blind date as a teenager. They soon married and lived in their family home on Herlong Avenue in St. Matthews all of their marriage -- a lifetime of love. In this home, they raised their four children, Andy Brady (Susie), Tim Brady (deceased), Jackie Dyches (Tommy), and Bonnie Brunt (Tom), all residing in St. Matthews as well. Yvonne's home was always full of laughter, joy, hard work and discipline. Yvonne cooked terrific meals and always kept a very tidy home. She loved jokes and quite often played some big pranks on Jack -- keeping everyone laughing-- especially Jack!

Yvonne was a member of her beloved friendship group, the Bon Amis, which consisted of friends who met for meals and laughter once a month for over the past 65 years. Yvonne retired at 80 years old from Calhoun County High School, where she served for over 45 years as the school bookkeeper and secretary to the board. Everyone who had the privilege to know Yvonne knew how big her heart was, her giving nature, her quick wit, and her fabulous cooking and baking skills.

To her grandchildren, she was Grandmama -- Chrissy Petersen, Robby Brady, Jackson Brady, John Brunt, Stuart Brunt and Grace Cleghorn. She rarely missed a sporting event or any big event of her grandchildren. She was always there to cheer them on and welcome them home.

To her great-grandchildren, she was GiGi -- Bennett, Stella, Everly, Ella, Leo, Owen and Tallulah. They all have found joy in her drawer of toys--most older than them--and her arms full of comforting and happy hugs.

Yvonne enjoyed life. She adored and doted on her husband and family. She enjoyed working in her yard, especially mowing. She loved visiting a casino and playing slot machines. She laughed loud and was brave, bossy, and she did things HER way. She was beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly kind and thoughtful. Yvonne was many things to people -- mom, Grandmama, GiGi, Wifey, and we could never forget "Miss" Pig. She will be missed, but held close in all the warm and wonderful memories.

Memorials may be sent to Calhoun County Animal Shelter, 140 Purple Martin Drive, St. Matthews, SC 29135.

