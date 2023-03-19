Sept. 11, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2022

ORANGEBURG - Ysbrand grew flowers for the East Coast flower markets as a part owner of van Duyn & Son, Inc. near Cape Charles, VA, and Bluffton, SC (1953 to 1970). After retiring from flower growing, he taught high school and college science for nine years. He also worked for Normandeau Associates in New Ellenton, SC, an environmental lab.

Ysbrand married Lieutenant Colonel Vernon Lee Fairey of Branchville, SC in 1978. Vernon Fairey van Duyn predeceased her husband in 2013.

Ysbrand is survived by two of his three nieces, Lora Lynn Jones and Lilo Lise Jones. Debra Jones Parker pre-deceased her uncle. He is also survived by Michael and Debra Parker's sons, his great-nephews, Aaron, Logan and Adam Parker and their families.

Memorial services for Ysbrand van Duyn will be held on March 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Branchville United Methodist Church in Branchville, SC.

The family would like to thank Tina McCollum and the staff at the Legacy of Orangeburg for the wonderful care they gave Ysbrand through the many years he lived there and Edward Godfrey who has been a loyal friend over the years to Ysbrand and his extended family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Branchville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 87, Branchville, SC, 29432.