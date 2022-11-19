Ysbrand Cornelis van Duyn -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ysbrand Cornelis van Duyn went to meet His Lord on Nov. 13, 2022.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ysbrand was born Sept. 11, 1930, in New York City, New York. He was predeceased by his parents, Cornelis and FritziNimz van Duyn; his sister, Lilo van Duyn Jones; and his brother-in-law, LD Jones. Ysbrand graduated from Lindenhurst High School (Long Island, New York) in June of 1948. Ysbrand graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science in biology from Armstrong State College in Savannah, Georgia, in 1973. He received a master of science in biology from the University of South Carolina.

Ysbrand served two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a corporal of instructor training at the NCO Academy of Fort Hood, Texas. He received the “American Spirit of Honor” Medal.

Ysbrand grew flowers for the East Coast flower markets as a manager, then part-owner of van Duyn & Son, Inc. with his father near Cape Charles, Virginia, and Bluffton. After retiring from flower growing, he taught high school and college science for nine years. He also worked for Normandeau Associates in New Ellenton, an environmental lab.

Ysbrand married Lt. Col. Vernon Lee Fairey of Branchville in 1978. Vernon Fairey van Duyn predeceased her husband in January 2013.

Ysbrand is survived by two of his three nieces, Lora Lynn Jones and Lilo Lise Jones. Debra Jones Parker pre-deceased her uncle. He is also survived by Michael and Debra Parker's sons, his great-nephews, Aaron, Logan and Adam Parker. Other survivors include Raymond, Karl and Jerry Reuble; Mala and Rolf Schuller and their children of Cologne, Germany; Chris Dobkenof California; Mary and Ysbrand Kromhout, Trussie Eubanks family and John Kromhout.

Memorial services for Ysbrand van Duyn will be held in Branchville in early spring.

A date and time will be announced later.

The family would like to thank Tina McCollum and the staff at the Legacy of Orangeburg for the wonderful care they gave Ysbrand van Duyn through the many years he lived there.

Memorial gifts may be sent to Branchville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 87, Branchville, SC 29432.

Online condolences can be sent to www.ottfh.com.