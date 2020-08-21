Youlanda Y. Myers -- McDonough, Ga.

Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Funeral services for Ms. Youlanda Y. Myers, 44, of McDonough, Georgia, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Elder Larry Palmer is officiating.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence. However, condolences can be expressed by phone to her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Myers, at 803-536-0890, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.