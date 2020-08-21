 Skip to main content
Youlanda Y. Myers -- McDonough, Ga.
MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Funeral services for Ms. Youlanda Y. Myers, 44, of McDonough, Georgia, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. Interment will follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Elder Larry Palmer is officiating.

Ms. Myers passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, at Duke University Hospital, Durham, North Carolina.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence. However, condolences can be expressed by phone to her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Myers, at 803-536-0890, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

