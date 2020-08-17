You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yolonda Myers -- McDonough, Ga.
0 comments

Yolonda Myers -- McDonough, Ga.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MCDONOUGH, Ga. -- Miss Yolonda Myers, 44, of, McDonough, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Duke University Hospital, Durham North Carolina.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

The family requests that you do not visit the residence; however, the family requests that condolences be expressed by phone only to her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Myers at 803 536 -0890, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Yolonda Myers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News