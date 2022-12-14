Yolanda Michele 'Puff' Haynes -- Tucker, Ga.

TUCKER, Ga. -- Ms. Yolanda Michele "Puff" Haynes of Tucker, Georgia, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away on Dec. 8, 2022.

She is the daughter of the late John C. “Muggie” Haynes Sr. and Eula Mae “Tooley” Mintz-Haynes of Orangeburg.

Yolanda is survived by her wife, Bettye Haynes; and her siblings, Marvin Haynes, Dwayne Haynes, Darrell Haynes and Reginald Haynes.

A memorial celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at The Venue at Redan in the Redan Village Plaza, 4814 Redan Road, Stone Mountain, GA 30088.

Please send cards and flowers to 3954 Woodridge Way, Tucker, GA 30084, c/o the Haynes family.