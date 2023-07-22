VARNVILLE -- Funeral services for Yolanda Lakeisha "Dee" Dickerson, 44, of 1855 Stone and Patrick Road, Varnville, SC, will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Olar, SC. Interment services will follow immediately at the church cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held on Friday between the hours of 1:00- 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Friends are invited to call Adrianne Williamson at 803-445-3460 to extend condolences. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg.