Yaschia S Jamison-Briggman -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Yaschia S. Jamison-Briggman, 41, of Orangeburg, died Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Amelia Street in Orangeburg with Rev. Dr. Ephriam D. Stephens officiating.

Ms. Jamison-Briggman will lie in repose one hour prior to service at the church. Public visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Al Jenkins Funeral Home of Orangeburg. Masks will be required.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the family will be accepting limited visitors at the residence from 2 to 8 p.m. daily. Mask are required. Friends may also call the funeral home.

