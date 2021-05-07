 Skip to main content
Xavien Furtick -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. Xavien Furtick, 32, of 1857 Par Court, Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. Pastor Paul Bush is officiating.

Mr. Furtick passed away on Sunday, May 2, at his residence.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

