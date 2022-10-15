Wynona Thomas Lee -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Wynona Thomas Lee, 83, of Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Ryan Tucker will be officiating. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ryan Sandifer, Brad Thomas, Jason Bedenbaugh, Campbell Shay, Jimmy Dupree, Morgan Lee, Danny Smoak and Robbie Thomas.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at First Baptist Church prior to the funeral service.

Mrs. Lee was born in Orangeburg County to the late Gleston Thomas and the late Rena Mae Morris Thomas. She worked for many years along side her husband at Lee's Sausage Company. She had an infectious laugh and never met a stranger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Harold Lee Jr.; and a son, Phillip “Phil” Gary Lee.

Survivors include her sister, Vanessa and Derald Bedenbaugh; her brother, Russell and Virginia Thomas; nephew and godson, Jason Bedenbaugh; additional nephews, Robert Thomas, Brad Thomas; nieces, Stephanie Gates, Shana Shay; three great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner's Children Hospital, 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, or First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.