Wriston Brock Conrad Jr. -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- Wriston Brock Conrad Jr. died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

A memorial service will be held for family and friends at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Shandon United Methodist Church, 3407 Devine St., Columbia. The Rev. Smoke Kanipe, senior minister of Shandon UMC, will preside.

A reception and visitation with family will be held immediately following the service in Player Hall at Shandon UMC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allen Education Fund at Shandon United Methodist Church.

Wriston Brock Conrad Jr. was born in Orangeburg on Feb. 19, 1936, to Dr. Wriston Brock and Thelma (Boles) Conrad. Brock graduated in 1954 from Orangeburg High School, where he played football, baseball, basketball, and sang in cantatas. He loved his classmates, and stayed in touch with them through annual reunions. Brock was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity at the University of South Carolina, where he received a degree in Business Administration in 1958. After graduation, he served as an officer in the US Navy, stationed in Coronado, California, and Kodiak, Alaska. While working on his master's degree in wildlife management at Auburn University, he met his wife of 55 years, Lorraine. They wed in April 1967 in Lorraine's hometown of Bay Minette, Alabama, and moved to Georgetown, where they welcomed their son, Wriston Brock Conrad III, in 1968. In 1970, the Conrad family moved to Columbia, where they welcomed their son Max in 1971.

Brock spent most of his professional life working at the SC Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). He served as both Chief of Wildlife for the SCDNR and later as Deputy Director of the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, a position he held until his retirement in 1999. Brock exemplified the concept of a servant leader, always believing that his biggest career accomplishment was hiring a competent and professional wildlife and fisheries biological staff, many of whom went on to become respected leaders in wildlife conservation at the state, national, and international levels. Under his leadership, the SCDNR team worked to restore and maintain white-tailed deer and wild turkey populations, increase habitat for waterfowl wintering, and enhance public fishing opportunities through a striped bass and trout hatchery program. They also made sure some of South Carolina's most wild and beautiful spaces and culturally significant sites will be preserved through the Heritage Trust Program. During Brock's tenure, South Carolina added the Jocassee Gorges, The ACE Basin, and the Santee Coastal Reserve to its conservation holdings, and advanced efforts to preserve endangered species like the bald eagle and the loggerhead sea turtle. Outdoor enthusiasts for generations to come will benefit from the work accomplished during Brock's tenure at the SCDNR.

Brock loved nature and marveled at his Lord's creation. He especially loved South Carolina. His many years crisscrossing the state while working for SCDNR gave him an almost encyclopedic knowledge of its backroads, fishing holes, and barbecue spots. He was an incredible outdoorsman, able to identify many plant and animal species on sight, and a keen shot, as anyone who hunted with him could tell you. After his retirement, you could still find him spending time in nature, hunting and fishing with friends and family.

Brock was an active member of Shandon United Methodist Church, where he was part of the JOY Sunday School Class. He was a member of the East Columbia chapter of Rotary International.

Brock is survived by his wife, Lorraine Ruple Conrad; son, Wriston Brock Conrad III (Sarah), and son Richard Maxwell Conrad II (Erin). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Kathleen Conrad, Nathaniel Conrad; and step-grandson, Nathan Schlecht. He was predeceased by his parents, Brock and Thelma Conrad; and his sister, Mary Beth (Jim) Becton.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the Rev. Smoke Kanipe, the JOY Sunday School Class, the Augusta Beckman Circle, and the staff of Shandon United Methodist Church for all of their support. They would also like to thank Brock's physician, Dr. Jeff Hook, and the nurses and staff of Senior Matters, especially Jennifer Davis, Sara Austin, Christina Fauling, and Jack Hagood.