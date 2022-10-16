Wray O'neal Bonnette -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Wray O'neal Bonnette, 61, of Orangeburg, passed away Oct. 14, 2022.

He was the husband of Elaine Barr Bonnette.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Cattle Creek United Methodist Church in Rowesville.

Wray was born in Orangeburg, a son of the late Kermit David Bonnette and the late Elma Summers Bonnette. He attended Branchville High School and was a member of Cattle Creek United Methodist Church. He was a former construction worker, but still enjoyed building, remodeling, and simply rearranging. Wray loved fishing with his brothers, Donald and Jake, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Wray is survived by his wife of 31 years; two daughters, Rachel Nicole Edmonds (Terry) of Orangeburg and Vicki Huggins (Robert) of Orangeburg; two brothers, Jacob Kermit Bonnette (Pam) of Branchville and Donald Hayden Bonnette (Shannon) of St. Matthews; five grandchildren, Tanner, Tyler, Matthew, Andrew, and Megan; six great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to Cattle Creek United Methodist Church, 122 Camp Ground Circle, Rowesville, SC 29133 or the American Cancer Society, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite #100, Columbia, SC 29210.

