Woodrow ‘Woody' Young Jr.
CORDOVA -- Woodrow “Woody” Young Jr., 67, of Cordova, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Wesley Grove United Methodist Church Prayer Garden, 515 Wesley Grove Road. The Rev. Marie Ray and the Rev. Lois Helms will be officiating.
Woody was born Jan. 10, 1953, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Woodrow Young Sr. and the late Mildred Norton Young. After graduating from Edisto High School, Woody joined the United States Navy. He later retired from Albemarle after 38 years as the senior lab technician. He was predeceased by a sister, Ann Steedley, and a brother, Charles Young.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Louise Young; son, Joshua Young (Fame); granddaughters, Ashlynn Young and Victoria Young; sister, Sherryl “Deannie” Williams (Francis “Bully”); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends may call the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Grove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 175, Cordova, SC 29039.
