ORANGEBURG -- Mr. Woodrow Taft “Bubba” Brothers Jr., 61, of 405 Winningham Road, Orangeburg, and formerly of Dallas, transitioned into eternal rest on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg, after a brief illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Family and friends may call at the residence of his mother, Anniebelle Brothers, 405 Winningham Road, Orangeburg, from 3 to 8 p.m. daily or at Simmons Funeral Home & Crematory of Orangeburg.

