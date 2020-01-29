{{featured_button_text}}
Woodrow Taft ‘Bubba’ Brothers Jr.

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. Woodrow Taft “Bubba” Brothers Jr., 61, of 405 Winningham Road, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. James Church of God, 1946 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow at 2 p.m. in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia. The Rev. Terry Dingle is officiating.

Mr. Brothers will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Brothers passed away Friday, Jan. 24, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the funeral home.

Friends may call at the residence of his mother, Mrs. Annie B. Brothers, 405 Winningham Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

