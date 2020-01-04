{{featured_button_text}}

EUTAWVILLE -- Woodrow Horace Peagler, 80, of Eutawville, husband of Rose Marie Steverson Peagler, entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be an hour before the service from 2 to 3 p.m.

Woodrow was born on April 19, 1939, a son of the late Charlie and Linda Lou Binnicker Peagler. He was retired from Holly Hill Lumber Company and was an avid sportsman.

Surviving are his wife, Rose Peagler of the home; a daughter, Roxanne (Joe) Breland, Bamberg; brother, Charles E. (Teresa) Peagler, Roanoke, Va.; sister, Linda (Willie) Clark, Eutawville; grandchild, Kody Breland; three step-grandchildren, Justin Breland, Phillip Breland and Gary Breland; seven step great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Medical Systems of America Hospice, 110 Express Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

To plant a tree in memory of Woodrow Peagler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments