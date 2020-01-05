{{featured_button_text}}

EUTAWVILLE -- Woodrow Horace Peagler, 80, of Eutawville, husband of Rose Marie Steverson Peagler, entered eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at his residence.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Ed Stilzts officiating. Visitation will be held an hour before the service from 2 to 3 p.m.

Woodrow was born on April 19, 1939, in Charleston, a son of the late Charlie E. and Linda Lou Binnicker Peagler and was predeceased by sisters, Janie Wiggins Driggers and Mary Lou Hobgood; and brothers, Ed Peagler and Thomas Peagler. He was retired millwright from Holly Hill Lumber Company and was an avid sportsman.

Surviving are his wife, Rose Marie Peagler of the home; a daughter, Roxanne (Joe) Breland, Bamberg; brother, Charles E. (Teresa) Peagler, Roanoke, Va.; sister, Linda (Willie) Clark, Eutawville; grandchild, Kody Breland; three step-grandchildren, Justin Breland, Phillip Breland and Gary Breland; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Medical Systems of America Hospice, 110 Express Lane, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

