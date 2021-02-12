 Skip to main content
Woodrow Kemp -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Woodrow Kemp, 92, of 100 Sun Flower Road, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at the Bamberg Barnwell County Emergency Medical Center.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in the Honey Ford Baptist Church Parking Lot, Denmark, due to COVID.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The Denmark Chapel of the Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the services.

The family ask that all follow the COVID-19 protocol.

Viewing for the public will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.

