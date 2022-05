WOODFORD -- Master Winston O'Conner Hunter, 6, of Woodford passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his maternal grandparents, Linda (Melvin) Benjamin, of 3365 Savannah Highway in Woodford.

When visiting, please wear a mask and adhere to all other COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.