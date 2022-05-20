Winston O’Conner Hunter -- Woodford

WOODFORD -- The funeral service for Master Winston O'Conner Hunter, 6, of Woodford, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 505 S. Church St., in Swansea.

Viewing will be prior to the service. All attendees must wear a mask.

Interment will follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford.

Winston passed away Friday, May 13.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his maternal grandparents, Linda (Melvin) Benjamin, 3365 Savannah Highway, Woodford.

When visiting, please wear a mask, and adhere to all other COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.